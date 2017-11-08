Career Mistake 332: Failure to Disclose

“Mark, bring me people of integrity. If they don’t have integrity, I don’t care how brilliant or talented they are.” A CEO told me this many years ago, and it has stuck with me ever since.

Failure to disclose is a fatal candidate error. If you don't disclose information on an employment application or gaming license that can have a material effect on the document, and it comes up during the background search, you will be terminated or denied a gaming license.

For example, I once had a VP, Human Resources that did not disclose a minor incident that was 13 years old. It was not something that would materially affect his employment, however the fact he did NOT DISCLOSE it on the application was a deal breaker – he was terminated. ALWAYS DISCLOSE.