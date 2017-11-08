Mark Wayman, Contributor
CEO

Career Mistake 332: Failure to Disclose

11/08/2017 07:41 am ET

“Mark, bring me people of integrity. If they don’t have integrity, I don’t care how brilliant or talented they are.” A CEO told me this many years ago, and it has stuck with me ever since.

Failure to disclose is a fatal candidate error. If you don't disclose information on an employment application or gaming license that can have a material effect on the document, and it comes up during the background search, you will be terminated or denied a gaming license.

For example, I once had a VP, Human Resources that did not disclose a minor incident that was 13 years old. It was not something that would materially affect his employment, however the fact he did NOT DISCLOSE it on the application was a deal breaker – he was terminated. ALWAYS DISCLOSE.

As Gaming Arts CEO David Colvin famously said, "Honesty is not only the best policy; it's the only policy."

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Career Mistake 332: Failure to Disclose

CONVERSATIONS