Carl Bernstein: 'Donald Trump For The First Time In His Life Is Cornered'

“Donald Trump for the first time in his life is cornered,” Bernstein told host Brian Stelter on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” Sunday morning.

“As a businessman, he always could bully his way out of a corner,” Bernstein said. “He always could buy his way out, cheat his way out. He is boxed in by Mueller, and the people around him know that he is.”

Mueller and federal prosecutors in New York released documents Friday that implicate Trump in at least one crime. Specifically, they believe that he directed his former lawyer Michael Cohen to break campaign finance laws by paying off two women he’d had affairs with ― porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal ― in an effort to protect his presidential bid.

“It’s clear that Mueller is now connecting the dots between a massive obstruction intended to hide the truth about the Trump campaign, Trump, his business organization, and his family from the investigators,” Bernstein said.