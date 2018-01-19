Trump Appointee Carl Higbie Resigns Following Offensive Comments

Carl Higbie, the chief of external affairs for the Corporation for National and Community Service, resigned Thursday after CNN unearthed a litany of offensive and discriminatory remarks he’d made on various radio segments.

Formerly a surrogate for President Donald Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign, as well as a former spokesman for the Great America PAC, the retired Navy SEAL was appointed to work in the federal body that oversees volunteer groups like AmeriCorps a mere six months ago.

In the segments, which occurred recently as 2016, Higbie employs a number of offensive stereotypes about minorities, saying that black people suffer from a “lax of morality” and that they “think that breeding is a form of employment.” He also accused soldiers with PTSD of having a “weak mind.” And he claimed that people should have the right to shoot at immigrants “in the face” if they attempt to cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

“Somebody who lives in my condo association that has five kids, and it’s her and her husband with the five kids and the mother, the grandmother of the kids, and they don’t have jobs, they’re there all the time ― I bet you can guess what color they are ― and they have no job,” Higbie said on one episode of “Sound of Freedom,” an internet talk radio show, according to clips discovered by CNN’s KFile.

Higbie also made a number of highly inflammatory comments about gay people and Muslims.

“Go back to your Muslim shithole and go crap in your hands and bang little boys on Thursday nights,” Higbie said in June 2013 “Sound of Freedom” clip, “I just don’t like Muslim people. People always rip me a new one for that. Carl, you’re racist, you can’t, you’re sexist. I’m like Jesus Christ. I just don’t like Muslim people because their ideology sucks.”

Higbie made headlines in November 2016 when he cited the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II― considered a low point in American history― in defending the Trump transition team’s idea to create a registry of Muslim immigrants.