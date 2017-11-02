Carlos Correa had a great night.

The Houston Astros shortstop topped his World Series victory on Wednesday with another major milestone: He proposed to girlfriend Daniella Rodriguez on live TV.

Correa was in the midst of a postgame interview with Fox Sports when he said he wanted to take “another big step” in his life. He then got down on one knee and asked for Rodriguez’s hand in marriage:

When Carlos Correa proposed to his girlfriend, @DaniellaRdz1! pic.twitter.com/yZ4r0nWKMP — Julia Morales (@JuliaMorales) November 2, 2017

The Astros won their first championship title last night after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in the seventh game of the World Series. As many commentators pointed out, Correa will walk away from the series with not one, but two rings.

Kevork Djansezian via Getty Images Correa celebrates winning the World Series.