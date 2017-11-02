SPORTS
11/02/2017 01:21 am ET

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa Proposes To Girlfriend On Live TV After World Series Win

He'll walk away from the win with not one, but two rings.

By Rebecca Shapiro

Carlos Correa had a great night. 

The Houston Astros shortstop topped his World Series victory on Wednesday with another major milestone: He proposed to girlfriend Daniella Rodriguez on live TV. 

Correa was in the midst of a postgame interview with Fox Sports when he said he wanted to take “another big step” in his life. He then got down on one knee and asked for Rodriguez’s hand in marriage:

The Astros won their first championship title last night after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in the seventh game of the World Series. As many commentators pointed out, Correa will walk away from the series with not one, but two rings.

Kevork Djansezian via Getty Images
Correa celebrates winning the World Series.

Watch the moment in the video above.

