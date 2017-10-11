Carl's Jr. Wants Amazon To Buy Them And Is Letting The World Know Via Twitter

After scaring the grocery industry by purchasing Whole Foods, Amazon is getting requests to dominate another industry: fast food. Carl's Jr. wants Amazon to purchase them in their latest, unorthodox Twitter campaign.

Hey @Amazon we know you like buying companies. You know who you should buy next….. — Carl's Jr. (@CarlsJr) October 9, 2017

No joke, BUY US @Amazon! You like shipping boxes, we like filling them with food. Our logo smiles, your logo smiles!!! #PerfectFit pic.twitter.com/VVdKYfpJ5d — Carl's Jr. (@CarlsJr) October 9, 2017

OBVI our $5 All Star Meal Boxes & @Amazon boxes belong together. At midnight we'll prove it to you! #AmazonBuyUs pic.twitter.com/XaEOkvag0t — Carl's Jr. (@CarlsJr) October 9, 2017

Once an hour for 24 hours over the weekend, Carl's Jr. tweeted "Billion-dollar ideas" that could come out of their partnership with the hashtag #AmazonBuyUs. They're all definitely realistic, but also pretty funny ideas. Some of the more hilarious ones include:

A self-driving restaurant. Because after self-driving cars, that's the next logical step we take as Americans.

Carl's Jr. restaurants inside of Whole Foods, because the blend of fast food and organic grocer totally makes sense.

BIG IDEA 15/24: “Jalapeño Coppers” A new show about 2 cops who are a little too spicy for their beat! @Amazon #AmazonBuyUs pic.twitter.com/abUSL0a1kO — Carl's Jr. (@CarlsJr) October 9, 2017

And "Jalapeno Coppers," which could technically be a safe-for-kids crime drama. If they got shot, cream cheese would just come out, right?

Anyways, you're probably wondering whether Carl's Jr. is for real right now or whether this is just all some strange marketing stunt. In an interview with CNBC, Carl's Jr. Chief Marketing Officer Jeff Jenkins left it ambiguous as to whether the deal is something they really want.

"This is about generating a conversation around a partnership. The tweets are obviously a start to try and see where the dialogue goes …have a lot of fun with it, and see if they find the spirit of it as fun as we do."

Regardless, Carl's Jr. will be continuing with their pitches and proposals throughout the week. Perhaps in the future, we'll see if Amazon actually gets interested in any of them and brings the fast food giant into their fold.