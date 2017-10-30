Carnival Cruise Line Sets Focus on the Chinese Market for 2018

Carnival is the world’s largest and most popular cruise line is taking its time before returning to the hurricane-ravaged ports of Grand Turk, San Juan Puerto Rico, St. Thomas and St. Maarten. According to a letter posted on Carnival’s website by its President Christine Duffy- Carnival will not be returning to Puerto Rico until 2018. This is a shame since the devastated island is in desperate need of assistance- and the loss of millions of dollars of tourists’ dollars will be sorely missed.

In spite of the damage caused by several hurricanes this year, the Caribbean continues to be the cruise industry's most popular destination. But with nearly 40,000 employees and a fleet of 25 cruise ships, Carnival has already begun looking beyond the transitional ports of call to bring its 4.5 million passengers a year to.

Carnival’s next big focus is on China. And expect newer and bigger Carnival ships. For example next year Carnival will debut its newest ship, the 133,500-ton Carnival Horizon which is under construction at the world famous Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy. This ship will feature a bunch of exciting new features like a sky ride bicycle that will allow passengers to peddle on a monorail-like device high above the ship. In addition, there will be a challenger rope course, a Dr. Suess inspired water park for the kids, which will featured multiple water slides and pools as well as indoor playground (Dr. Suess’ Brookville) and kids’ camp (Camp Ocean) to keep children occupied while their parents are busy in the casinos, bars, restaurants, and spas. And speaking of restaurants- if you like BBQ- Carnival partnered with tv food personality and chef Guy Fieri to come up with what I believe may be the first BBQ at sea- Guy’s Pig and Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse- which will feature brisket, sausage, baby back ribs and dry-rubbed chicken and its own in-house beer brewery.

The Horizon will also have Carnival’s very first sushi bar and teppanyaki as well as an Asian fusion restaurant called JiJi Asian Kitchen. If you like Italian food, and who doesn’t, try Cucina Capitana.

The Horizon will also feature specially designed Havana style staterooms that open onto terraces and provide exclusive access to the Havana bar serving mojitos and other drink specials. And there are plenty of other specialty bars that specialize in rum or tequila.

For those looking for some peace and quiet on their Carnival cruise- this ship will have a Serenity adult only retreat which will feature hammock, hot tubs and its own private bar and snack bar. Or head to the Cloud 9 spa for massages and treatments. You can meet up with the family later to catch a movie at the Horizon’s own IMAX theatre. Afterwards, you can drop the kids off at the kids’ club and catch the latest stand-up comedians at the Punchline comedy club, take on other passengers in a lip sync battle and then strap on your dancing shoes by heading to the Liquid nightclub.