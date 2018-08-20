Woman Running For Congress In Alaska Has Never Been To Alaska

Amid the ongoing national debate on gun control after February’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida, he suggested the Holocaust could have been avoided if Jewish people had armed themselves. He also made headlines when he insinuated that wolves would help solve homelessness in the state.

Hafner said that many of the issues facing Alaskans, such as the economy and the school system, will have to be addressed at the state level but that she hopes voters will give her a chance, look at her history and realize she has been tested on her integrity.

During her 14-year tenure at Brookdale Community College in New Jersey, a former college president was convicted of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the school. She said she received threats during the criminal investigation but stood her ground and told the truth, regardless.

“The learning curve, I can do it,” she said. “But you cannot teach someone ethics and integrity. It’s in their character. And I’ve always done the right thing.”

Hafner knows voters have concerns about her knowledge of local issues and stands by her dedication to the race. She said she’s willing to listen and learn.

In response to her critics, she invited people to read her website and encouraged people to reach out with questions.

“Look at the issues and see how I feel about this. If you like it, vote for me, and if not, then don’t vote for me,” Hafner said.