Caroline Bouraoui Shares Her Inspiring Weight Loss Journey and 3 Success Tips To Jumpstart A Healthier Lifestyle

Q: Hi Caroline! Thanks for sharing your story with our readers. Could you start off by telling us a little bit about yourself and when you started your journey?

My name is Caroline Bouraoui. I was born and raised in Howard County, Maryland and grew up in a large supportive family. During college, I started to eat out a lot late at night and choose unhealthy food. I was doing little to no exercise at the time and wrapping up my education. While I was not taking care of myself fully, my life was going great.

I was on cloud nine when I graduated in 2008 and started my first career at Nordstrom. My outgoing personality and drive got me promoted quickly into management roles. I went through a terribly unhealthy relationship and breakup, and then moved home with my parents. It was not until I moved home with my parents that I realized how poorly I was taking care of myself.

I was diagnosed with many health ailments that included sleep apnea, high blood pressure, pre-diabetes, and was considered morbidly obese. I remember walking around a park with my dad one day and was so completely out of breath that I couldn’t imagine taking one more step. It was then I realized I wanted to start my journey for a healthier and fuller life.

Today I am still on my journey and continuing to incorporate healthy habits and fitness as a part of my life every single day.

Q: It’s great that you made a decision to start living a healthier lifestyle. What were the biggest initial hurdles you have faced with your weight loss journey and how did you overcome them?

The beginning was the hardest part of my journey. It was hard for me to realize that I was considered morbidly obese at the time. I felt like I was treated differently because of my weight and I did not feel great inside because of that. Once I came to realization I was on a weight loss journey for myself and my health the weight started to fall off of me.

The second biggest hurdle I would say would be doing this weight loss naturally and not getting weight loss surgery. I felt helpless at 500 lbs and thought the easier route was to just do Gastric Bypass. After much research and a seminar I realized the best way to go was embarking on my own weight loss story. I joined Weight Watchers and started to incorporate exercise in my life. With determination and confidence I started to crush every goal I set for myself. Each pound I lost I gained more and more confidence in myself and what I was capable of.

A glowing Caroline in her before and after pictures.

Q: It sounds like your mindset played a big part in your initial success. What are 3 tips you can share with our readers as it relates to your weight loss journey?

1. Take every day as it comes. It is important to realize that you will have good days and bad days. The days you feel defeated you need to push through and work that much harder. The times you succeed you will feel like on the top of the world and you need to celebrate every victories.

2. Surround yourself with an incredible support system. Family and friends have supported me throughout my whole entire weight loss journey. My husband chooses to cook healthy with me and to be my partner in hiking and other fitness adventures. It is incredibly helpful to have people that want to support you in your journey.

3. Know that you are worth it and treat yourself. Embarking on a weight loss journey is an incredibly demanding and exhausting task at times. Every goal I met along my journey I treated myself. Whether it was a pedicure, a nice dinner, or photo-shoot. I did them all. It is so important to celebrate your successes and not to dwell on the hiccups. We have one life to life after all!

Q: Those are some great tips to help others who may be ready to begin a healthier lifestyle. Especially with the new year right around the corner. What do you do to recharge when you are feeling drained?

Hiking and journaling are my therapy when I am feeling drained. There is something about nature that just heals all of your problems immediately. Whether I am hiking with someone or myself I find it truly therapeutic to take a nice long hike to get my mind right.

When I am not hiking I tend to journal to put my thoughts on paper. This helps me get out the negativity and put a plan into action that involves nothing but positivity. After I write in my journal I try to transfer my thoughts from paper into my blog electronically at www.loseandgainnow.com.

Q: I love nature, too, Caroline. Being outdoors is very therapeutic. So is journaling. How can you be reached if someone is interested in working with you?

If you’d like to reach out to me my email is: Clahay01@yahoo.com. My Instagram is @loseandgainnow. My Website is: Loseandgainnow.com.