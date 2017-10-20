Carrie Bradshaw was a flawed television character with a shopping problem and more than a couple cringe-worthy lines. “Sex and the City” superfans sure had a lot of strong opinions surrounding her love life, but even stronger opinions about her seemingly unrealistic spending. (Did she EVER not take a cab?)

Series writer-producer Amy Harris recently addressed the money issue with CNBC while discussing one of the most contentious episodes of all, the one titled “Ring a Ding Ding.”

It’s the episode in which Carrie, who seemingly spent her entire salary from writing one weekly newspaper column exclusively on pricey shoes, is forced to come up with a down payment of $40,000 or lose her Upper East Side apartment. The unit was purchased by her fiancé Aiden when the building went co-op, and when their engagement ended, he (rightfully) gave her a choice to buy it or move out.

After exhausting a wealth of options, including trying to take out a loan but being told that she has no assets, she takes yet another cab to yell at Charlotte York, her well-off friend, for not offering to help out. Charlotte initially declines to loan Carrie the down payment, citing her desire not to mix money with friendship (editor’s note: smart), but eventually gives Carrie her old engagement ring to cover the costs.

“If people were pissed and hated that Carrie [got upset with Charlotte], I’m OK with that,” Harris told CNBC. “The biggest fight we ever got into in the writers’ room was about the money. That was a very big debate.”

Harris went on to say that “people are funny about money,” and that she believes that the money from Charlotte was in fact, a loan and not a gift. But it’s comforting to know that even the people writing this enraging stuff took some issue with it.

However, she also acknowledged that either way, things seemed to work out in the end for Carrie (minus, you know, the whole being left at the altar jazz).

“She spent [her money] well on things she enjoyed, and luckily it all worked out well for her,” Harris said.

So the moral of SATC, it seems, is to keep living outside your means until your exceptionally rich boyfriend proposes and you live (mostly) happily ever after.