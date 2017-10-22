Carrie Fisher's Daughter And Dog Made Beautiful Tributes On Her Birthday

It feels as if the world misses Carrie Fisher more and more each day.

Fisher’s death was a tragic shock to the world after the actress suffered a heart attack two days before Christmas 2016. Saturday marked what would have been Fisher’s 61st birthday, the first since the movie legend died last year. The sad anniversary was honored by two individuals who loved the actress more than anybody - Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, and her dog, Gary.

Lourd and Gary couldn’t allow the day to pass without remembering their mom. A heart wrenching tribute was posted on the pup’s official Instagram.

“Happy birthday mom, I sure do miss you and the cozy days,” a captioned photo of Fisher cuddled with the French bulldog reads.

We miss her too, Gary.

Lourd also posted a throwback photo on her Instagram, showing her followers an old family picture of her and Fisher wearing matching pajamas. The young actress had earlier opened up about losing her mother on Ellen Degeneres’ talk show.

“It’s completely surreal,” she told DeGeneres in Septemeber. “There’s no way to really explain it,” she said. “It’s so hard to talk about. I don’t know, if I say that I’m doing good, I’m too happy. And if I say that I’m not doing good, then I’m a mess. So it’s really hard to know what to say about it because it is just so surreal and impossible to deal with.”

Lourd also commemorated her mother’s birthday by getting a tattoo in Fisher’s memory. She apparently got a black and white image of a galaxy inked on her skin, a nod to Fisher’s iconic role as Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” franchise.

