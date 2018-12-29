ENTERTAINMENT
Carrie Fisher's Family Is 'Thrilled At What's Been Done' With Leia In 'Star Wars: Episode IX'

Todd Fisher had only good things to say about how J.J. Abrams planned to feature his late sister.
By Andy McDonald
Many questions remained about the future of “Star Wars” character Leia Organa after actress Carrie Fisher died in December 2016, but now fans have some reassurance that her family is “thrilled” about the heroine’s appearance in the next installment. 

Her brother, Todd Fisher, told “Good Morning America” in an interview published Friday that the family is excited about how director J.J. Abrams is using footage of the actress in next year’s “Episode IX.”

“We’re not allowed to talk about the details of anything,” Todd Fisher said. “But we’re thrilled at what’s been done.”

Fisher stressed that the footage of his sister in the as yet untitled film will be fresh.

“There’s a lot of minutes of footage. I don’t mean just outtakes,” he said. “This is unused, new content that could be woven into the storyline. That’s what’s going to give everybody such a great kick. It’s going to look like it was meant to be. Like it was shot yesterday.”

Carrie Fisher last appeared as Leia Organa in 2017′s “The Last Jedi,” which was released posthumously but completed shooting before her death.

Friends, family and fans of Carrie Fisher certainly miss the actress. On the second anniversary of Fisher’s death Thursday, “Star Wars” co-star Mark Hamill remembered her with a heartwarming tweet.

“It makes me so happy to know how overwhelmed & touched she would be by the worldwide outpouring of love & affection for her today,” Hamill wrote.

Included was an image that encapsulated the late actress’ biting sense of humor, which legions of fans came to love.

Fisher’s daughter, actress Billie Lourd, posted a moving video on Instagram. In it Lourd sings “These Days,” a song by Jackson Browne that she says was one of her mother’s favorites.

🎏🅾️®️ ♏️🅾️♏️🅱️🌱It has been two years since my Momby’s death and I still don’t know what the “right” thing to do on a death anniversary is (I’m sure a lot of you feel the same way about your loved ones). So I decided to do something a little vulnerable for me, but something we both loved to do together - sing. This is the piano her father gave her and this was one of her favorite songs. And as the song says, we must “keep on moving”. I’ve found that what keeps me moving is doing things that make me happy, working hard on the things that I’m passionate about and surrounding myself with people I love and making them smile. I hope this encourages anyone feeling a little low or lost to “keep on moving”. As my Momby once said, “take your broken heart and turn it into art” - whatever that art may be for you. ❤️

“Star Wars: Episode IX” is scheduled to hit theaters Dec. 20, 2019.

