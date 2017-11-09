Right now, he’s probably in his PJs, watching cable news, reaching for his cell phone. Right now, he’s probably asking Siri, how in the hell do you spell Pocahontas.

In the middle of the night from the privacy of a gold-plated White House toilet seat, he writes liddle Bob Corker, NFL and covfefe. And it’s fun to watch, yeah, that’s for sure, ’til little ‘Rocket Man’ starts a nuclear war. And then maybe next time he’ll think before he tweets.