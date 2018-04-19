Carrie Underwood Finally Opens Up About The Accident That Left Her With 50 Stitches

Carrie Underwood is finally giving us details about the November accident that left her with a broken wrist and 50 stitches on her face.

“I just fell down. I was just taking the dogs out to go do their thing before bed and I just got clumsy and I just tripped,” the “Cry Pretty” singer told SiriusXM host Storme Warren on his show Thursday.

“I held onto the dog leashes in my left hand and went to catch myself with my right and just missed a step. There was one lone step. I said if I had fallen anywhere else I would have been absolutely fine, but it was one step that messed everything up,” she said.

Underwood said that initially, she thought she’d just “busted” her lip (the singer told Bobby Bones on his radio show Thursday that she fell “around my mouth”).

“I went to go survey the damage and I was like ‘Oh nooo,’” she told Warren, adding that while she may seem calm now, she wasn’t then. “It wasn’t pretty. I had a little chipped tooth, but it was just my skin ― thank the good lord.”

Later on in the interview, the singer added that the hardest part about the aftermath of the fall was losing the use of her wrist.

“I can’t use my appendage, and I try to pick my kid up and make food and do mom stuff,” Underwood said. “I have a metal plate in my wrist, but it’s good now.”

Jason Kempin via Getty Images Carrie Underwood and Storme Warren talk on Thursday at the SiriusXM studios in Nashville.

While Underwood told fans about the accident ― minus the details ― in January, she warned her followers that she was “still healing and not quite looking the same.”

Though Underwood periodically gave her fans a few updates, she still kept her face fairly hidden until her comeback at the Academy of Country Music Awards last Sunday, where she said she was “still shaky.”

The singer said that she kept details vague about the accident because she wanted to focus on her new music, first and foremost.

“Back when I injured myself, you really don’t know how things are gonna turn out when you in it [with] stitches,” she said Thursday. “We put a memo out to the fan club just cause I was like, ’Somebody’s gonna catch me at the Kroger! I’m gonna be buying groceries and somebody’s gonna post something on Instagram and people are gonna be like ‘What’s going on?’”

But now that her single is out, the star said she knew she’d eventually have to talk about the accident.

In a note to her fan club last week, Underwood shared that was “healing pretty nicely” ahead of her performance at the ACM’s.