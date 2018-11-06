Carrie Underwood's Husband Parodies 'Before He Cheats' With Song About Hunting

If Carrie Underwood’s perch among the top country stars is ever threatened, it won’t be by her husband, Mike Fisher.

The recently re-retired NHL player just tweaked his wife’s 2006 hit “Before He Cheats” into a parody about deer-hunting. It’s now called “Before She Bleats.”

“Right now he’s probably out grazing with a corn-fed doe and it’s probably getting frisky,” the former Nashville Predator sings in the clip, which he posted to Facebook on Monday.

In the payoff verse, Fisher doesn’t sing the familiar Underwood line of “Maybe next time he’ll think before he cheats.” It’s now, “Maybe next time she’ll think before she bleats.”

Oh, deer.

Fisher pointed out on Entertainment Tonight that Underwood is a vegan animal-lover while he’s ... well, you know.

“Opposites attract,” Fisher explained. “My wife is the best. She puts up with my hunting and she loves me.”