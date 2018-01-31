Country singer Carrie Underwood says she felt ashamed after a police officer in Brentwood, Tennessee, pulled her over for speeding on Monday.

“What’s the big hurry, ma’am?” the officer asks in a dash cam video obtained by Inside Edition.

“I wasn’t even paying attention,” Underwood said. “I know that’s no excuse.”

Although the 34-year-old singer didn’t get a ticket, the self-proclaimed rule follower wasn’t happy with herself.

In fact, she may have teared up afterwards, according to a tweet she posted shortly after the incident.

Well, it happened today. After 18 years, I can no longer say I’ve never been pulled over for speeding. I feel so ashamed! I may or may not have cried in my car after the cop let me go. #RuleFollower #GrannyDriver #ImSorry — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) January 29, 2018

Brentwood Assistant Police Chief Tommy Walsh told RadarOnline.com that Underwood’s verbal warning did not constitute “special treatment.”

“These are things we do every day with any number of folks,” he said. “In this case, she was given a verbal warning but that wouldn’t be different than anybody else. We give many verbal warnings.”