Carrie Underwood 'Not Quite Looking The Same' After 50 Stitches In Face

Country star Carrie Underwood revealed Monday that there was a lot more to her November accident than a broken wrist. She said her face required 40 to 50 stitches for injuries that have altered her appearance.
“Now, here we are 7 weeks later and, even though I’ve had the best people helping me, I’m still healing and not quite looking the same,” Underwood told her fan club in a letter. “I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up ...”
The seven-time Grammy winner added that she was bound for the recording studio next week.
“And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different,” she wrote. “I’m hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal but, again, I just don’t know how it’s all going to end up.”
Underwood, 34, a former “American Idol” winner whose hits include “Before He Cheats,” shared a picture last week with a scarf covering much of her face.
Days after co-hosting the Country Music Awards in November, Underwood fell down steps outside her Tennessee home, breaking her wrist and prompting her to cancel an appearance at a fundraising concert for hurricane victims and those affected by the Las Vegas shooting.
But she apparently did not reveal the extent of her injuries until Monday.
A person who received the fan club letter posted it on Twitter.
An Underwood rep didn’t immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment.