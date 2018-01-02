Carrie Underwood 'Not Quite Looking The Same' After 50 Stitches In Face

Country star Carrie Underwood revealed Monday that there was a lot more to her November accident than a broken wrist. She said her face required 40 to 50 stitches for injuries that have altered her appearance.

“Now, here we are 7 weeks later and, even though I’ve had the best people helping me, I’m still healing and not quite looking the same,” Underwood told her fan club in a letter. “I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up ...”

The seven-time Grammy winner added that she was bound for the recording studio next week.

“And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different,” she wrote. “I’m hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal but, again, I just don’t know how it’s all going to end up.”

Underwood, 34, a former “American Idol” winner whose hits include “Before He Cheats,” shared a picture last week with a scarf covering much of her face.

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Dec 27, 2017 at 12:30pm PST

Days after co-hosting the Country Music Awards in November, Underwood fell down steps outside her Tennessee home, breaking her wrist and prompting her to cancel an appearance at a fundraising concert for hurricane victims and those affected by the Las Vegas shooting.

But she apparently did not reveal the extent of her injuries until Monday.

A person who received the fan club letter posted it on Twitter.

omg is she okay? im actually worried now. i mean a broken wrist hurts but her face? i would hate to feel less confident over a fall that disfigured my face. poor Carrie.



(carrie underwood wrote this btw) pic.twitter.com/R5A6mmTG6A — 🕊 (@slaymeclarkson) January 1, 2018