Carrie Underwood 'Not Quite Looking The Same' After 50 Stitches In Face

"I just don't know how it's all going to end up," the country singer wrote to fans.

Country star Carrie Underwood revealed Monday that there was a lot more to her November accident than a broken wrist. She said her face required 40 to 50 stitches for injuries that have altered her appearance.

 “Now, here we are 7 weeks later and, even though I’ve had the best people helping me, I’m still healing and not quite looking the same,” Underwood told her fan club in a letter. “I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up ...”

The seven-time Grammy winner added that she was bound for the recording studio next week.

“And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different,” she wrote. “I’m hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal but, again, I just don’t know how it’s all going to end up.”

Underwood, 34, a former “American Idol” winner whose hits include “Before He Cheats,” shared a picture last week with a scarf covering much of her face. 

Days after co-hosting the Country Music Awards in November, Underwood fell down steps outside her Tennessee home, breaking her wrist and prompting her to cancel an appearance at a fundraising concert for hurricane victims and those affected by the Las Vegas shooting.

But she apparently did not reveal the extent of her injuries until Monday.

A person who received the fan club letter posted it on Twitter.

An Underwood rep didn’t immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment.

