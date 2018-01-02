STYLE
Carrie Underwood's Style Through The Years, In Photos

She's gone from "American Idol" winner to bona fide country music star.

Carrie Underwood’s style has come a long way over the past 13 years. 

The 34-year-old singer has gone from “American Idol” darling ― she won Season 4 ― to a bona fide country superstar, picking up countless awards along the way. Of course, she’s also walked her fair share of red carpets, giving us almost two decades worth of sartorial choices to look back on.

The singer rose to fame in the mid-2000s, and her early wardrobe choices definitely reflected that. Decorative belts? Check. Corsets? Yep. Empire waists? You bet. 

As she left the early aughts behind, Underwood upped the glam factor, often opting for form-fitting silhouettes with plenty of sheer paneling and a whole lot of sparkle ― one thing she’s always loved. 

Check out some of Underwood’s most memorable style moments below.

  • 2005
    Ray Mickshaw via Getty Images
    Performing on "American Idol." 
  • 2005
    Mathew Imaging via Getty Images
    At the "American Idol" Season 4 party for the top 12 finalists.
  • 2005
    Ray Mickshaw via Getty Images
    Performing on "American Idol." 
  • 2005
    Ray Mickshaw via Getty Images
    Performing on "American Idol." 
  • 2005
    Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images
    After winning "American Idol" Season 4. 
  • 2005
    Ray Mickshaw via Getty Images
    Performing on "American Idol." 
  • 2005
    Evan Agostini via Getty Images
    At the Country Music Association Awards at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 15, 2005 in New York City.
  • 2005
    Bryan Haraway via Getty Images
    At the Maxim magazine Billboard awards party at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas on Dec. 6, 2005.
  • 2006
    Paul Hawthorne via Getty Images
    At the 2006 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2006 in Nashville, Tennessee.
  • 2006
    Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
    At the American Music Awards on Nov. 21, 2006 in Los Angeles.
  • 2006
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    At the Academy of Country Music Awards on May 23, 2006 in Las Vegas.
  • 2006
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
    At the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 23, 2006 in Las Vegas.
  • 2006
    Tony R. Phipps via Getty Images
    At the CMA Music Festival on June 10, 2006 in Nashville, Tennessee.
  • 2006
    Peter Kramer via Getty Images
    Performing during ABC's "Good Morning America" concert series in Bryant Park on Aug. 11, 2006 in New York City. 
  • 2007
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    At the Grammy Awards on Feb. 11, 2007 in Los Angeles.
  • 2007
    Peter Kramer via Getty Images
    Performing onstage at the CMT Music Awards on April 16, 2007 in Nashville, Tennessee.
  • 2007
    Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
    At the Clive Davis pre-Grammy party on Feb. 10, 2007 in Beverly Hills, California.
  • 2007
    SGranitz via Getty Images
    At the Grammy Awards on Feb. 11, 2007 in Los Angeles.
  • 2007
    Bryan Bedder via Getty Images
    Backstage before the L.A.M.B. Spring 2008 Fashion Show on Sept. 5, 2007 in New York City.
  • 2008
    Tony R. Phipps via Getty Images
    At the CMA Awards on Nov. 12, 2008 in Nashville, Tennessee.
  • 2008
    Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images
    At the Academy of Country Music Awards on May 18, 2008 in Las Vegas.
  • 2009
    Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
    At the American Music Awards on Nov. 22, 2009 in Los Angeles.
  • 2009
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    At the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 5, 2009 in Las Vegas.
  • 2009
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    At Clive Davis' Annual Pre-Grammy Gala on Feb. 7, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California.
  • 2010
    Rick Diamond via Getty Images
    At the CMT Music Awards on June 9, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.
  • 2010
    Michael Loccisano via Getty Images
    At the CMA Awards on Nov. 10, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.
  • 2011
    Jason Merritt/TERM via Getty Images
    At the Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet on April 3, 2011 in Las Vegas.
  • 2011
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    At the American Country Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Dec. 5, 2011 in Las Vegas.
  • 2012
    Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
    At the Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 1, 2012 in Las Vegas.
  • 2012
    Michael Loccisano via Getty Images
    At the CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee.

