Carrie Underwood’s style has come a long way over the past 13 years.

The 34-year-old singer has gone from “American Idol” darling ― she won Season 4 ― to a bona fide country superstar, picking up countless awards along the way. Of course, she’s also walked her fair share of red carpets, giving us almost two decades worth of sartorial choices to look back on.

The singer rose to fame in the mid-2000s, and her early wardrobe choices definitely reflected that. Decorative belts? Check. Corsets? Yep. Empire waists? You bet.

As she left the early aughts behind, Underwood upped the glam factor, often opting for form-fitting silhouettes with plenty of sheer paneling and a whole lot of sparkle ― one thing she’s always loved.

Check out some of Underwood’s most memorable style moments below.