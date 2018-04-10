“Even though I’ve had the best people helping me, I’m still healing and not quite looking the same,” Underwood told her fan club in a letter in January. “I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful. I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse.”

She added: “And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different. I’m hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal but, again, I just don’t know how it’s all going to end up.”

Last week, Underwood shared a photo of herself in the studio that showed half of her face, which was a welcome sight for fans.