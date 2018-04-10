Carrie Underwood is on the mend and making music.
The country singer told fans in an update on her website Tuesday that she is “healing pretty nicely” after a nasty accident in November.
Underwood broke her wrist and had to get 40 to 50 stitches in her face after the spill, which occurred at her home in Tennessee.
“First off, physically, I’m doing pretty darn good these days! My wrist is almost back to normal, about 90% there…and the docs say that last 10% will come in time,” she wrote. “And my face has been healing pretty nicely as well. I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while.”
The 35-year-old singer originally told fans a few weeks after the accident that she didn’t quite look like herself.
“Even though I’ve had the best people helping me, I’m still healing and not quite looking the same,” Underwood told her fan club in a letter in January. “I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful. I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse.”
She added: “And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different. I’m hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal but, again, I just don’t know how it’s all going to end up.”
Last week, Underwood shared a photo of herself in the studio that showed half of her face, which was a welcome sight for fans.
The singer told her fan club Tuesday to look out for more appearances at her husband’s NHL games (husband Mike Fisher plays for the Nashville Predators) and to watch out for her new music.
“I am beyond excited for this new album and everything that comes with it…more on that soon,” she said. “Of course, we’re already talking about a tour, but that’s a blog for another day! Thank you all so much for your love and support this year and always. I feel it and I appreciate it.”