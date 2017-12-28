Carson Jones, CEO of Podcast Influencer, Predicts That Audio Will Catapult Businesses Influence And Knowing How To Rank in iTunes Will Be Essential

Today we interview Carson Jones, CEO of Podcast Influencer. He has been featured in several top publications for podcasting and digital marketing. His story is inspiring and his passion is contagious. Here is his interview:

Carson Jones, CEO of Podcast Influencer.

Jerica: Hi Carson! Thanks for taking the time to share your podcasting journey with our readers. Please tell us a little bit about your background and how you ended up launching your podcast show.

Carson: I started Podcast Influencer kind of by mistake honestly! I was building an influencer network and working with some of the biggest names in marketing, and noticed we were starting to build some really large email lists. Around that time I started paying more attention to audio and realized I was replacing music and YouTube videos with podcasts. I don’t think I quite understood how valuable the podcast industry would become until I heard on an episode of the Gary Vee Audio Experience, where Gary talked about the future of voice and how podcasting was actually a time arbitrage.

It made perfect sense, because I realized that the reason people listen to podcasts is because they can do so while they are doing other things like running, driving, shaving in the morning, etc… We have become so addicted to content and unlike Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Television or any other medium, we can actually passively listen to podcasts while doing other things.

At that point, I knew I wanted to build something to get ahead of the market. I began researching and tinkering with how the iTunes top 200 algorithm worked and began figuring out “the code.” In short, the algorithm is based on new subscribers. I knew we had a huge email list that could turn into new subscribers for a podcast. I started a podcast of my own to test it out. That podcast, which was brand new at the time, jumped into the iTunes top 30 within 48 hours and I knew I was on to something.

Jerica: Wow! I love your ambition to not only build an influencer network, but also start a popular podcast show that tops the iTunes charts within a matter of days. Kudos to you on that. When it comes to standing out, how do you differentiate yourself from others in your field?

Carson: The nice thing about what we have built is that it would take years to re-create or copy. There are certainly people that have built large email lists, and people that use email lists to boost their own podcast, but they also dilute their list by trying to sell their e-books and other products. We have never once tried to sell anything to our mailing list and never will. Instead, we do giveaways to encourage our listeners to subscribe and engage with our podcasts. We give away gift cards, tickets, products, etc. Most people don’t have the patience to build a list like that without seeing any return on investment.

We could end up being wrong, and I could look back at this and say we wasted a huge opportunity not capitalizing on the email list, but if I truly believe in voice the way I say I do… I knew I had to go all in and let it play out.

Jerica: I like that your approach is 100% no selling and it seems to be working for you, which is great. It it feels authentic and divinely led to interact with your tribe in a certain way, then by all means go with your intuition. We all take different paths on the road to success. What would you say was the single most influential factor in your business’ success?

Carson: Things completely changed for me when I got honest with myself. I was talking a big game and always just assumed good things would happen, but I wasn’t willing to put in the work to make it happen. I really think people just enjoy being motivated, they enjoy that “high” of thinking that big things are coming and brighter days are ahead, but when morning comes around and you have to do the real work, it’s hard, and people aren’t willing to put in the work.

The other biggest change has been the people I’ve started surrounding myself with in my work environment. I wouldn’t say I am to a level yet that I would consider successful but I’m excited about 2018. I have some big goals and have partnered with some guys that have built multi-million dollar businesses and know what it takes. When you work with people that also have big ambitions and have been there before, it forces you to raise your level as well.

Jerica: That’s great that you’ve learned to have ‘real talk’ with yourself to assess where you are and what actions are needed to get to where you want to go. It’s about not only ‘talking the talk’, but ‘walking the walk’. It takes intentional work to accomplish big goals. You are a great example of entrepreneurial success. We live in a society that relies heavily on technology. How do you think technology will affect the way we do business 10 years from now?

Carson: This is the biggest question and one that I don’t think anyone knows for sure. I think voice is just beginning and that’s the exciting part. We have positioned ourselves as the go-to in podcast growth and exposure, but voice technology is still so young. Podcasting has exploded and the market hasn’t even begun to accept Alexa/Google voice skills. Sure people are starting to use them, but I’m talking wide scale acceptance.

To me, it’s similar to how people viewed social media 5 years ago. Social media was a fun place to post pictures, but businesses weren’t accepting them as ways to really grow their business. Today, Instagram and Facebook have helped plenty of businesses build multi-million dollar empires and 5 years from now, the people that really invest in audio will position themselves well!

If there’s any doubt about that, just look at what Barstool Sports has built! If you go check out the iTunes 200 sports category, they own the space. Barstool chipped away for years with social media and live streaming. Now, they are doing the same thing with voice. We are trying to dominate the business category, the same way they dominate the sports category.

We have already made some huge moves in the space and currently own 4 spots, consistently in the business top 20 and we haven’t even started deploying all of our resources. It will be a lot of fun to see what happens with voice and audio over the next 5 years.

Jerica: You have a great perspective of why and how people can position themselves through audio. It will be interesting to see how the online business space evolves over the years. Wherever it may lead, I know that you will be at the forefront leading the charge for others to follow along. Thanks for taking the time to share your story and industry insight with our readers.