Original 'Queer Eye' Star Carson Kressley Zings Hit Netflix Reboot

After two successful seasons and four Emmy Award nominations, Netflix’s “Queer Eye” reboot is a certified cultural phenomenon. However, one of the stars of the original series just threw down this week that those who launched “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” were the real pioneers.

Carson Kressley, aka the fashion expert on the Bravo TV series from 2003 through 2007, was asked about the current show on Monday at a Los Angeles event celebrating the Emmys’ 70th anniversary.

Kressley, now a judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” said he was happy the revamped “Queer Eye” had scored some Emmys love, but couldn’t resist a little dig at his successors.

“I’m thrilled that they’re nominated,” he told Variety. “But it was a little more groundbreaking back when we won an Emmy in 2004.”

Kressley noted how much the television landscape has expanded since the original “Queer Eye” ended 11 years ago.

“We’re so lucky to work in TV,” he said. “It’s really having a renaissance right now and so inclusive and diverse.”

In June, he recalled for HuffPost how much the success of the original “Queer Eye” surprised him and co-hosts Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia and Jai Rodriguez.