Cary Elwes Of ‘The Princess Bride’ To Join ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3

Did you want to see another famous face from the ’80s in the next season of “Stranger Things”?

As you wish.

Cary Elwes, who played Westley in the beloved 1987 fantasy adventure film “The Princess Bride,” has signed on for the third season of Netflix’s sci-fi smash, the streaming service announced Wednesday.

The 55-year-old actor will play Mayor Kline, a character described as “handsome, slick and sleazy” and a “classic ’80s politician” who cares more about himself than the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, that he governs.

Since his swashbuckling turn as the Dread Pirate Roberts, Elwes starred in “Robin Hood: Men in Tights” and had guest turns on “The X Files” and “Psych.” In 2014, he published a tell-all about the making of “The Princess Bride.”

Joining Elwes for the third season is Jake Busey, the son of actor Gary Busey, who played Ace Levy in 1997’s underappreciated bug-zapping gem, “Starship Troopers.”

If you’re familiar with the film, you may remember Ace as the dude who played the electric violin.

Busey will play a character named Bruce, a reporter at The Hawkins Post who has “questionable morals and a sick sense of humor.”