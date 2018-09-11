Casey Affleck Updates Ben Affleck's 'Brave' Recovery In Rehab

Casey Affleck gave a promising update on brother Ben Affleck’s recovery in rehab for alcoholism.

“He’s doing great,” the younger Affleck told “Entertainment Tonight” at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday. “He’s an alcoholic and he’s in rehab and he’s recovering. And I think it is very brave of him to take care of what he has to take care of, handling his business and getting better.”

The “Manchester by the Sea” actor was discussing his new film, “The Old Man & The Gun” at the premiere, but the conversation strayed to his older brother’s woes.

Last month, Ben Affleck’s long-separated wife, Jennifer Garner, reportedly staged an intervention and could be seen driving her downtrodden spouse to a rehab facility in Malibu, California. The “Justice League” actor was photographed days earlier, appearing to field a delivery of alcohol at home. It’s at least his third rehab stint.

Casey Affleck appeared optimistic about the treatment. “I look forward to him being out,” the younger Affleck said.

E! News reported that the elder Affleck has left the center a few times “to work out with his sober coach and therapist nearby,” and that Affleck’s rumored girlfriend, Playboy model Shauna Sexton, visited him at the facility over the weekend.