Casey Affleck's Wife Summer Phoenix Files For Divorce

Zsa Zsa Gabor's Best Quotes About Love, Marriage And Divorce

“The only place men want depth in a woman is in her décolletage.”

Gabor with Conrad 'Nicky' Hilton, and actress Natalie Wood. Gabor was married to 'Nicky's' father, hotelier Conrad Hilton. <a href="http://time.com/4605880/zsa-zsa-gabor-dies-obituary/" target="_blank">Time magazine</a> included this quote in its obituary.

Bruce Bailey via Getty Images