The 10 Best Coach-Class Airlines in the World

1 / 12

Best Overall Coach-Class Airline in North America: JetBlue

Even after the <a href="http://www.smartertravel.com/blogs/today-in-travel/jetblue-new-bag-fees-and-fare-structure-explained.html?id=24051610" target="_blank">current downgrading</a>, JetBlue's extra legroom still beats any other airline. The de facto charge for a checked bag, at $15 over the minimum fare, is less than on most other airlines. The <a href="http://www.smartertravel.com/blogs/today-in-travel/jetblue-now-has-free-in-flight-wi-fi.html?id=17031639" target="_blank">satellite-based Wi-Fi is free</a>, at slow speeds, and $9 an hour for enough bandwidth to stream movies. And seats in JetBlue's Airbus planes are an inch wider than on any competitors' 737s. <em>Related:</em> <a href="http://www.smartertravel.com/photo-galleries/editorial/7-embarrassing-travel-gadgets-that-actually-work-.html?id=315" target="_blank">7 Embarrassing Travel Gadgets That Actually Work</a><em>(Photo: JetBlue)</em>