Some travelers say business class is worth the cost, and others say there are ways to hack a coach ticket for the same amount of comfort. Casey Neistat is making a case for the former.
The filmmaker’s latest high-end plane trip, logged in the YouTube video above, was a 12-and-a-half-hour business class flight from New York City to Doha, Qatar on Qatar Airways, which was recently named the best airline in the world.
Neistat says in the video that he didn’t get the trip for free. A quick Google Flights search shows that if booked plenty of time in advance, a similar business class ticket would cost upwards of $6,400, while an economy class ticket on the same flight comes out to about $1,250.
Neistat found out what you get for all that extra coin.
Perks include some stylin’ free pajamas...
Made-to-order pancakes, scrambled eggs and salmon with caviar...
And a service by which a flight attendant makes your plane seat into a bed.
We’ll start saving for our biz class ticket ASAP. Watch Neistat’s video above to see the rest of the benefits.
