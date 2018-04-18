'Cash Me Ousside' Girl Is Actually Nominated For Billboard Music Award

Danielle Bregoli, known for her “cash me ousside” catchphrase and rebellious behavior on a 2016 episode of “Dr. Phil,” is moving up in the world.

The 15-year-old viral phenom, aka Bhad Bhabie, was nominated Tuesday for a Billboard Music Award in the Top Rap Female Artist category. She’s squaring off against industry giants Cardi B and Nicki Minaj to win the darn thing.

“By being nominated, I already won,” she tells TMZ in the video below.

Bregoli says a Cardi B victory is a fait accompli and that the “Bodak Yellow” singer is more deserving than Minaj.

“Cardi actually says stuff,” Bregoli says. “Nicki just has attitude.”

Since rocketing to infamy on “Dr. Phil,” Bregoli has pursued a rap career as Bhad Bhabie. The Atlantic Records-signed performer launched a national tour this month and reportedly has a reality show in the works.

After a YouTube video for her single “These Heaux” gathered tens of millions of views, she followed up in October with “Hi Bich.” That debuted at No. 68 on the Billboard Hot 100 ― the highest premiere that week, Billboard reported.

And now she’s mentioned in the same category as Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

“Holy shit,” she said on Twitter.