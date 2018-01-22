The Cast Of ‘Incredibles 2’ Is Incredibly Good

On Monday, Pixar announced the cast of “Incredibles 2,” the highly anticipated sequel to its 2004 superhero hit, with some incredibly cool art that seems to be a nod to Google’s Arts and Culture app’s museum selfie craze.

The pictures, which were posted on Facebook and Twitter on Monday, thankfully do not include any character wearing capes.

But they do show that Holly Hunter, Craig T. Nelson and Sarah Vowell will return as members of the Parr family, while Dash Parr will be voiced by Huck Milner.

This experiment yielded some Incredible results. 💥 Follow this thread to meet the cast of #Incredibles2. pic.twitter.com/iAkmsR96xg — Disney•Pixar (@DisneyPixar) January 22, 2018

Samuel L. Jackson will return as Frozone, and the film’s writer and director, Brad Bird, will also return as the dahling, ever-fashionable Edna Mode.

Super Relocation Program agent Rick Dicker is coming back for round two as well, but this time, he will be voiced by Jonathan Banks.

New characters include Bob Odenkirk as “rich, suave telecommunications bigwig” Winston Deavor, according to a description by Entertainment Weekly. Catherine Keener will voice Evelyn Deavor, Winston’s genius, tech-happy sister.

Sophia Bush will play a new Elastigirl fangirl named Voyd who’s able to “divert and manipulate objects around her by creating voids that allow the objects to appear and disappear, and shift in space,” per EW.

Isabella Rossellini will also voice a foreign dignitary known only as the Ambassador, which sounds very mysterious.

The plot will involve Elastigirl (voiced by Hunter) becoming the face of “a campaign to bring Supers back into the spotlight,” per EW.

“Incredibles 2” comes out on June 15.