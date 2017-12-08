Cat As Baby Jesus Is A Freakin’ Christmas Gift

Brooke Goldman, a 23-year-old professional photographer from Queens, New York, spotted something furry, er, funny on her way home on Sunday.

A seemingly sullen cat had crashed a Nativity scene in someone’s front yard, hanging out in Jesus’ manger.

Brooke Goldman Bah! Humbug!

Though it looks like the feline had no intention of lifting anyone’s holiday spirits, Goldman found the scene hysterical and took a photo of it.

“I don’t know if he was happy about me snapping the picture, as he seemed pretty grumpy, but he looked pretty comfortable and generally warm and happy, despite his expression!” Goldman told HuffPost.

Goldman decided to post the cute picture to the Facebook group Catspotting, and it quickly took off.

Brooke Goldman