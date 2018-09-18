WEIRD NEWS
Cat Doesn't Get The Cream, But Does Get A Bag Full Of Narcotics

The cat in Bristol, southwest England, was found curled up with the illegal stash.
By Lee Moran

It was one crafty cat.

Police in Bristol, southwest England, said a feline’s owners found it “curled up” in its bed next to a plastic bag containing packets of suspected heroin and cocaine, reports the BBC.

“Look what the cat dragged in,” tweeted the Avon and Somerset Police Department’s Ashley neighborhood team on Monday.

“Great result in St. Pauls when a resident’s cat brought this in during the night,” it added. “The owner got a bit of a shock but called us straight away!”

The police service’s main Twitter account lightheartedly suggested it should “forget police dogs” and start “training up cats.”

