WEIRD NEWS
10/30/2018 02:47 am ET

Stray Cat Struts Its Stuff On The Catwalk

The runway isn't just for humans.
headshot
By David Barden

Forget the fashion, all eyes were on a stray cat who crashed the runway at a Vakko ESMOD fashion show in Istanbul last week. 

Showing a complete disregard for the models making their way up and down the catwalk, the feline took care of its personal hygiene before pawing at one of them. 

The audience was understandably captivated as the uninterrupted cat then proceeded to strut its stuff:

Could this be Turkey’s “Next Top Model”? We’ll just have to wait and find out. 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Cats Who Look Like Pin-up Girls
headshot
David Barden
Editor, HuffPost Australia
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Fashion Cats
Stray Cat Struts Its Stuff On The Catwalk
CONVERSATIONS