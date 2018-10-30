Stray Cat Struts Its Stuff On The Catwalk

Forget the fashion, all eyes were on a stray cat who crashed the runway at a Vakko ESMOD fashion show in Istanbul last week.
Showing a complete disregard for the models making their way up and down the catwalk, the feline took care of its personal hygiene before pawing at one of them.
The audience was understandably captivated as the uninterrupted cat then proceeded to strut its stuff:
Could this be Turkey’s “Next Top Model”? We’ll just have to wait and find out.
