TV Expert's Cat Decides To Climb On His Head In The Middle Of An Interview

The Polish historian & political scientist Jerzy Targalski remained completely unruffled during our interview when this happened👇🤨🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/4dLi16Pq1H— Rudy Bouma (@rudybouma) July 7, 2018
A Polish TV interview about a very serious topic took a strange turn when an expert discussing the nation’s Supreme Court crisis got upstaged... by his own cat.
Historian and political scientist Jerzy Targalski was speaking to Nieuwsuur journalist Rudy Bouma when the cat decided to join in.
As Bouma points out, Targalski was “completely unruffled” by the furry interloper:
The moment didn’t make the final cut, but the cat did get an appearance in the segment just the same at the 3:56 mark:
(h/t Mashable)
