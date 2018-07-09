TV Expert's Cat Decides To Climb On His Head In The Middle Of An Interview

The Polish historian & political scientist Jerzy Targalski remained completely unruffled during our interview when this happened👇🤨🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4dLi16Pq1H

A Polish TV interview about a very serious topic took a strange turn when an expert discussing the nation’s Supreme Court crisis got upstaged... by his own cat.

Historian and political scientist Jerzy Targalski was speaking to Nieuwsuur ‏journalist Rudy Bouma when the cat decided to join in.

As Bouma points out, Targalski was “completely unruffled” by the furry interloper:

The moment didn’t make the final cut, but the cat did get an appearance in the segment just the same at the 3:56 mark: