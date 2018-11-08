WEIRD NEWS
Literal Scaredy Cat Picks A Fight With The Wrong Rat

The frightened feline got more than it bargained for.
It was a cat-and-mouse game with a twist. 

A cat in Luxembourg was caught on camera chasing after a rat, but the feline got more than it bargained for when the rodent decided the fight back. 

Claude Alff said he filmed the encounter on Monday while on his way to the pool in the town of Esch-sur-Alzette. The footage shows the frightened cat leap into the air when its would-be prey turned the tables. Wasn’t long before the kitty high-tailed it out of there ― with the rat in hot pursuit: 

