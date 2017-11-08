Catalogue for Philanthropy Highlights Operation Renewed Hope Foundation for Veterans Day

After retiring from the US Army in 2011, Lieutenant Colonel Deborah Snyder embarked on a new mission: ending homelessness among Veterans in the DC region. Since then, Operation Renewed Hope Foundation has helped hundreds of homeless and at-risk Veterans secure safe, permanent homes – and overcome the root causes of homelessness and instability in their lives. First, ORHF arranges long-term shelter until permanent housing is found (the outcome for 90% of clients). But that’s just the beginning. Case managers coordinate VA benefits systems, state and local agencies, and faith-based organizations, securing everyday basics like furniture and food, as well as critical services like healthcare and counseling for PTSD or substance abuse. Employment is crucial for long-term stability, so ORHF connects Veterans to education and training assistance, helps them apply for jobs, and makes sure they have reliable transportation. Many staff members and volunteers are Veterans themselves who understand what it’s like to return to civilian life after serving their country. You, too, can support fellow Americans in need.