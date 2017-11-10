Catalogue for Philanthropy Highlights The Veterans Consortium

Every year, thousands of Veterans and their loved ones appeal to federal courts in DC, seeking to overturn the denial of their Veterans’ benefits claims. Many are elderly, experiencing financial hardship, or suffering from serious conditions like PTSD; all deserve high-quality representation. So The Veterans Consortium provides free legal services to over 400 Veterans and their families each year, ensuring equal access to justice in court – and achieving favorable outcomes in 80% of its cases. It recruits and trains top-notch volunteer attorneys, matches them with thoroughly screened clients, and provides expert mentoring throughout the appeals process. Many successful cases require medical proof to actually claim benefits or redress, so a new medical review program provides volunteer doctors who support cases with critical evidence. The Consortium also offers start-up funding for Veterans law clinics at partner law schools, thereby expanding the pool of expert representation. These services mean Veterans can access the life-changing benefits that our country has vowed to provide for them. Let's help keep that promise. https://cfp-dc.org/nonprofits/1636/The-Veterans-Consortium-Pro-Bono-Program