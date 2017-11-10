Catalogue for Philanthropy Includes Yellow Ribbon Fund In Its Giving Guide

While Walter Reed and Ft. Belvoir hospitals provide world-class medical care for gravely wounded service members, YRF provides the programs that make daily life more manageable for the wounded and their family caregivers. For those who face long stays while family members recover, it provides hotel rooms and apartments (9,678 nights to date), rental cars (2,185 families served), and a wide range of critically important social events. A playground at Walter Reed provides a welcoming space for kids just steps from the hospital. One-on-one mentoring for service members and their families on future employment and college admission are designed to reintegrate them into civilian life. Some programs, like Family Caregiver, have expanded to six states with eight new locations on the way. Serving over 1,000 soldiers and families annually, YRF makes sure that we take care of those who have taken care of us. https://cfp-dc.org/nonprofits/1297/Yellow-Ribbon-Fund