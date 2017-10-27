WORLD NEWS
10/27/2017 03:09 pm ET

Photos Record A Historic Day As Catalonia Declares Independence From Spain

Spain is already fighting back.

By Chris McGonigal
Yves Herman / Reuters
People react at Sant Jaume Square in Barcelona after the Catalan regional parliament declares independence from Spain.

Oct. 27, 2017, will be a date forever marked in Spain’s history books.

Tensions between the governments of Spain and the semi-autonomous region of Catalonia reached a tipping point on Friday, as Catalan lawmakers ended weeks of political wrangling by declaring the region’s independence in a symbolic vote. 

Outside the regional parliament, more than 2,000 people shouted “Liberty!” and sang traditional songs as the vote proceeded, Reuters reports. Thousands of independence supporters gathered on streets and squares throughout Catalonia to celebrate the decision. 

But as the scenes of jubilation unfolded, the backlash to the defiant decision began.

Less than an hour after the declaration of independence, Spain’s parliament voted to strip Catalonia of its autonomy and impose direct rule. Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy announced that the Spanish Cabinet had decided to dismiss the Catalan government, fire the Catalan police chief and hold new elections in Catalonia on Dec. 21

One after another, governments across Europe, as well as the U.S. State Department, came out in support of the Spanish government’s efforts to keep the country united. 

Meanwhile, Spain’s Constitutional Court said it has started the process of reviewing the independence declaration. As the court is almost certain to rule the move illegal, Catalonia has uncertain times ahead.

  • LLUIS GENE / Getty Images
    People gather to celebrate at Sant Jaume Square in Barcelona.
  • SOPA Images via Getty Images
  • Yves Herman / Reuters
  • PAU BARRENA / Getty Images
  • Jack Taylor / Getty Images
  • Yves Herman / Reuters
  • Juan Medina / Reuters
  • PAU BARRENA / Getty Images
  • SOPA Images via Getty Images
  • Yves Herman / Reuters
  • PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / Getty Images
  • PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / Getty Images
  • Juan Medina / Reuters
  • Yves Herman / Reuters
  • Albert Gea / Reuters
    Catalan government members, pro-independence deputies and mayors from pro-independence towns sing the Catalan anthem after the regional parliament voted to declare independence.
  • Yves Herman / Reuters

Chris McGonigal
Photo Editor, HuffPost
