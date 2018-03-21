Artist's Comics About Life With Her Boyfriend Will Make You Warm And Fuzzy

For the past year and a half, artist Catana Chetwynd has been taking moments from everyday life with her boyfriend and illustrating them for her relatable comic series “Catana Comics.”

Chetwynd and her bearded boyfriend, John, live in Saratoga Springs, New York, with their dog, Murphy, which has recently started making appearances in the comics as well.

Catana Comics The couple recently moved into an apartment that allows pets so Murphy, who was staying with Chetwynd's parents, is now living with them.

“John is so helpful ― he constantly gives me ideas both from his own brain and just by doing the things he does!” Chetwynd told HuffPost. “Occasionally, I’ll get inspired from watching other people, or from things our friends tell us. Sometimes, especially after a few glasses of wine, I’ll just be sitting there and something will come!”

Her boyfriend has been supportive of the series from day one. In fact, he was the one who encouraged Chetwynd to get her work out into the world in the first place. When she was apprehensive about sharing her comics online ― the internet can be a scary, critical place, after all ― he went ahead and posted some on Reddit in November 2016. They were well-received and quickly went viral.

“John loves everything about the comics,” Chetwynd said. “I am very lucky to have him, as I imagine there are some guys that might get scared off by having a whole comic series made about them. Not John!”

It turns out the real-life couple has the whole relationship thing down pat.

“We give each other space and have our own friends and hobbies, but when we are together, we balance our nights out doing things with our nights inside doing nothing,” Chetwynd said. “I strive hard to make him happy, and he does the same. To me, effort and balance are the most important things in a relationship, and I think we do a good job with them.”

Catana Chetwynd The happy couple IRL.