Catch Your Partner Spying on Other Women? What it Means

When Your Partner Does Not Only Have Eyes For You

You return to your hotel room after dashing downstairs to the gift shop to pick up a few essentials you forgot to pack. Your spouse does not even notice you have returned. With the room lights off, binoculars in hand, he is glued to the window, looking into the hotel rooms in the building next door.

When he hears the front door slam, he jumps up, and quickly explains that he was just checking out the view. Clearly. But why? The two of you have a great marriage. Why look into the windows of strangers? Of course he does not admit that part. But in light of what you observed, should you be concerned?

The Pathology of Prying Eyes

Are you married to a Peeping Tom? Voyeurism, the more scientific term, is loosely defined as spying on unsuspecting individuals for sexual gratification. And you are right to be concerned. Yet before you play armchair psychologist to interpret your partner´s nocturnal activities, you need much more information. And of course, only a licensed psychologist can diagnose, per the criteria in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders 5th Edition (DSM V).

One of the criterion of Voyeuristic Disorder (302.82), which is more common in men than women, requires “recurrent and intense sexual arousal from observing an unsuspecting person who is naked, in the process of disrobing, or engaging in sexual activity, as manifested by fantasies, urges, or behaviors.” “Recurrent” is explained in the diagnostic features section as generally requiring three or more victims, or multiple instances of watching the same victim, among other examples.

This criterion has an age requirement (18 years of age) and a duration requirement. It must take place over a period of at least six months. An isolated incident will not fit the definition. If you are married or in a long-term relationship with your partner, consider that you might have noticed this type of behavior before now.

Another DSM V criterion requires the person to have acted on his or her sexual urges with a nonconsenting person, or have experienced “clinically significant distress or impairment in social, occupational, or other important areas of functioning” as a result of the urges or fantasies.

Assuming your partner has not acted on his urges with a nonconsenting victim (God forbid), if you enjoy a mutually satisfying, close relationship, it would likely indicate the “clinically significant distress or impairment” component is also lacking.

Yet that does not mean that the hotel room peeping episode you witnessed should be dismissed. Particularly if you were unaware that he even brought binoculars on the trip. Such behavior can negatively impact your relationship when it is used as a substitute for intimacy with you.

Your partner is not alone in his covert behavior. The willingness to take advantage of opportunities to visually invade the privacy of others is more common than you might think.

An Appetite for Forbidden Fruit

Although most would not admit it, research reveals that many people would take the opportunity to have a peek at someone when they know they shouldn´t.

Researchers Rye and Meaney in “Voyeurism: It Is Good as Long as We Do Not Get Caught,” (2007) discovered that a significant percentage of people surveyed admitted they would watch an attractive person undressing if they knew they wouldn't be caught.[i] They further found that some people (more men than women) admitted they would watch two attractive people having sex if they knew they wouldn't be detected. Hopefully people admitting such proclivities are not stationed anywhere around your residence.

Your more immediate concern, no doubt, is how such behavior might impact your romantic relationship.

In Pursuit of Only Having Eyes For You

Hopkins et al. in “Varieties of Intrusion: Exhibitionism and Voyeurism” (2016) recognize that voyeurism incorporates a spectrum of behavior ranging from an occasional sneak peak as a method of sexual release, to an individual´s compulsive, exclusive sexual outlet.[ii] Where your partner falls on this spectrum will determine the extent to which his behavior disrupts your relationship. If this is the first time you have noticed such behavior, clearly it is not being used as a complete substitute for intimacy with you.

And there is good news. Many people who spy on unsuspecting others benefit from counseling or therapy, even when they do not meet the diagnostic criteria of Voyeuristic Disorder. Loving, respectful discussion of and attention to the problem behavior can allow you to address underlying issues, and move forward with a happy, healthy relational future.

This column was originally published in Psychology Today https://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/why-bad-looks-good/201712/catch-your-partner-spying-other-women-what-it-means#_=_

