Catherine M Laub: Journery of Healing

Catherine M. Laub, Your Turquoise Angel Guide, is the Host of Spiritual Destinations Radio Show, a 9-time Best-Selling Author, and a Speaker regarding depression, anxiety, and health issues. Mother of 7, Grandmother to 15 and Great grandmother to 1.

Her Book is available on Amazon “Journey of Angelic Healing, Stories to feed your soul” is a #1 best seller and has been very well received!

This is Catherine's first solo book which is a compilation of her stories in many anthologies. She talks about her healing journey and spirituality, how it has helped her to speak on the world’s stage. Some of her stories are “My Healing Journey”, “My Journey to the Stage”, “My Journey and Destiny with Mental Illness”, and “It’s All in the Journey”. Look for "Worthy of Respect" discussing her 3 adult children and how she failed them at times due to her mental illness.

While doing this, she shares how proud she is of each of them. These books are written about Catherine’s overall journey. She helps people feel better with her positive outlook and describing overcoming her own deep depression. She speaks about mental illness and supporting others through her campaign “Brighten Your Day with Turquoise.” Turquoise is a calming color which also helps us think clearly. She guides people to understand they can live with illness and still have a happy life. Catherine’s message is that you are not alone and there is a support system waiting for you.

Catherine attempted suicide in 2014 because of mental and physical illnesses working against each other. I have achieved a lot through my healing and am now an inspiration to others to follow their dreams and overcome health issues.

Catherine’s favorite quote:

“I’ve fallen, cried, been angry and afraid. But even when I was hurting, I always found a way to keep going. A Strong Woman never gives up.” -- WomenWorking.com