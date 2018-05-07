ENTERTAINMENT
05/07/2018 06:36 am ET

Catie Turner Forgets Words To 'Manic Monday' On 'American Idol'

This is what happens when you mangle the Bangles.
headshot
By Ron Dicker

“Manic Monday” turned into panic Sunday for “American Idol” contestant Catie Turner.

Turner completely forgot the words to the 1986 Bangles’ hit and was later eliminated from the competition.

The Top 7 show honored Prince, who penned the girl band’s start-of-the-work-week lament under the alias Christopher. But Turner couldn’t rise to the challenge.

She got the first few words right, “Six o’clock already, I was ...” and went blank. She skipped over “just in the middle of a dream/I was kissin’” to awkwardly pick up the song again at “Valentino by a crystal blue Italian stream.”In the end, she shrugged.

Judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry all offered reassurance and reminded her that even the pros mess up.

“It’s just not my night,” she said. 

Watch the performance above and check out the judges’ reactions below.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Celebrity Photos
headshot
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment American Idol Bloopers Catie Turner Manic Monday
Catie Turner Forgets Words To 'Manic Monday' On 'American Idol'
CONVERSATIONS