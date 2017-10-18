Cats Shouldn’t Be Overlooked During Disasters

When Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria devastated the southeastern U.S. and Caribbean, animal rescuers sprung into action. The scenes are familiar: dogs being boarded onto motor boats outside their flooded homes, evacuees clutching furry family as they escape rising waters, people and their pets being airlifted out of harm’s way.

We’re now seeing similar images from the western U.S. as wildfires ravage entire towns. First responders are coming to the aid of injured and abandoned pets as veterinarians and shelters care for furry friends with scorched paws, singed whiskers and worse.

But when we look to the news, more often than not, these featured stories involve dogs. What about cats?

Cats are often more vulnerable during disasters because unlike dogs, who stick to their pet parent’s side, they tend to hide or run away when they sense danger.

With National Cat Day fast approaching on October 29, and no shortage of natural disasters in the news, it’s the perfect time to honor the companionship cats provide and raise awareness about their special needs during disaster recovery. Here are three things you can do to help.

Earmark your donations.

Many people don’t realize that when you give money to an animal organization, the funds are distributed where they’re needed most. If you have a particular cause you’d like to support, you have to restrict the donation so that it can only be used for that specific program.

When disaster strikes, donating to relief efforts is a great way to help cats. But beyond that, lending regular support to cat-specific services (like low-cost sterilization clinics for owned pets and trap-neuter-release programs for feral cats) helps control the cat population humanely and responsibly all year round.

This can provide one big benefit during disasters: fewer homeless cats left to fend for themselves, which means rescue resources can be focused more fully on owned family pets.

Get hands-on in your community.

Animal shelters usually have no shortage of volunteers who want to walk dogs, but cats often do not receive the same kind of attention.

Did you know you can volunteer to help with feline enrichment at your local shelter? Cat volunteers spend time exercising and playing with adoptable cats, help them get used to grooming or handling, and even clicker train them to improve their confidence and friendliness.

Happy, well-adjusted cats will do better and experience less fear and stress in emergent situations when they may be handled by unfamiliar people, relocated or surrounded by more cats than they are used to.

Make a plan for your pet.

If you are in an area where natural disasters are commonplace you may want to take some precautionary measure to protect your own cats. You can ensure their safety by having a disaster plan in place well before you ever need it. But having a plan doesn’t guarantee a good outcome—being able to execute the plan does.

This is where many cat parents face heart wrenching choices: when it’s time to go but they can’t wrangle the cat. One of the smartest things you can do to prevent this is to teach your cat to be comfortable with getting into a carrier:

Leave the carrier out with a towel or soft blanket inside for your cat to investigate. Don’t force her into it; just let her explore. Use treats and a catnip toy to entice her inside.

When she’s comfortable being in the carrier, practice closing the door with your cat inside and leaving the room for a few minutes. When you come back, open the door and give her a treat.

Work your way up to picking up the carrier with your cat inside and walking through the house. When you set her down, give her a treat.

Helping your cat see her carrier as a welcoming retreat rather than a trap could be critical to her safety in an emergency. When it’s time to evacuate, it will be much easier to grab kitty and go.