Caught in a Land of Lying Liars: Rebecca in chapter 24 of Genesis

Caught in a Land of Lying Liars

For almost a year, the American people have been living with a leader who has absolutely no regard for truth. For the size of his inauguration crowds, to the validity of neo-Nazis marching in Charlottesville since there are “good people on both sides” to whther the Boy Scouts called him to tell him his speech had been the best speech. Ever. Form the smallest to the biggest matters, this leader speaks whatever it is he feels. He never bothers with what it is he ought to say. The problem is that living in a world of lies, employing others to not only promote them but develop, expand and cultivate them has placed this country in turmoil. In fact living in a world of lying liars( with thanks to Minnesota Senator Al Franken for coining that phrase in his book on the topic) is dangerous to all who dwell there.

Rebecca, brought up in the house of Laban, is used to dwelling among lying liars. The urge to remove herself from this environment is one of the suggested possibilities for why she is so eager to go with the servant of Abraham back to an unknown land and place. It is all the more startling then when the servant of Abraham is the one to commit the lie.

The question in the story of Rebecca in chapter 24 is where is God? Is God making the outcome occur or is it mere “chance” as the servant suggests when he asks for a maiden to chance to come in 24:12? Once Rebecca comes and fulfills the desires of the servant, he is still unsure whether God has fulfilled his desires or not(24:21). But assuming all is in the affirmative, the servant goes ahead and bestows gifts on the young woman(24:22). Then, after gifts have been proferred, the final test comes, “whose daughter are you?” he asks. The answer given, “daughter of Bethuel, I am”(24:24) the servant is able to acknowledge God’s hand in the matter by bowing and worshipping God(24:26).

However, he tells the story differently when asked later. To Laban and Bethuel, the servant tells the story of the commission of his master in an alternate form. He explains that Abraham is wealthy, has one son and that son needs a wife. He then says that when Rebecca came and drew water for both his camels and himself, he asked her whose daughter she was, and only then, having ascertained her paternity and family background, did he produce the jewelry.

We know this to be a lie – the servant did not ask about family first, but only subsequent to his gift of the jewelry.

Why is this important? Because the response from Laban and Bethuel is predicated upon this occurrence. They utter these words, “The matter is from God. We cannot speak to you for evil or for good.”(24:50)

On a surface level, their response seems assured and pious. “We know the disposition of God and its outcome so who are we to interfere. This is fate,” is what they are saying.

However, human beings were and are created as moral agents, gifted with the ability to make choices and weigh options, not to assume they have no free will. The sense that God does not give humans free will and that humans can’t either create evil or good could not be further from truth. Laban and Bethuel, lying liars that they are, cannot claim to have an understanding of which matters are from God and which are not.

This is the problem for Rebecca. Having been enmeshed in a world of lies, when she actually does get testimony from God directly, a matter from God for her and her alone, she does not know how to treat this information.

She seeks out God(Genesis 25:22) to ask why her pregnancy is so difficult. The response is that there are twins and the older one will serve the younger(25:23). When the time comes for a blessing to be given by Isaac, Rebecca assumes not that God will make this event come about but that she herself must intervene in order for all to be disposed properly.

Isaac’s blessing to the disguised Jacob, however is not the patriarchal blessing; it is a personal one from father to son(Gen 27:27ff). When Jacob is leaving for the house of Laban to escape the wrath of Esau, Isaac tells him that he and his descendants should have the blessing of Abraham(28:3-4).

In other words, Rebecca’s intervention was wholly unnecessary. Her life in a world of lies, at home and then with the servant bringing her to Abraham’s house, so misled her that she was unable to understand how to treat truth when she encountered it.

Rebecca’s long exposure to lies, both in her own household and from the servant sent to bring her to Abraham, keeps her from understanding that God will bring about the younger one’s ruling the older. She as a human does not need to intervene. Her intervention led to the exile of her beloved son Jacob and his being sent back to the house of Laban.

In this time of being caught by leaders who are lying liars with total disregard for truth, we all need to sharpen our abilities to create good and to distinguish false from true. And try to work for a time when we no longer live in a land of lying liars.