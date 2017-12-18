CBS Sports' James Brown Says Porn Vid On His Twitter Isn't His Doing

CBS Sports host James Brown says somebody was playing games with his Twitter account.
A link to a porn video was posted to Brown’s Twitter late Sunday, prompting the broadcaster to quickly proclaim that he’d been hacked, reports say.
The New York Daily News took a screen grab of the tweet, which included some very unsportsmanlike content. (Warning: Link is NSFW.)
The tweet remained up for about 15 minutes, according to reports.
Brown isn’t the only well-known person of late to be associated with racy material online supposedly without their knowledge.
Dougie Donnelly, a British sportscaster, said his Twitter account had been compromised after a series of sexual images showed up recently.
And Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) kicked up a fuss in September when his Twitter account “liked” a skin flick. Cruz said a staffer who had access had inadvertently hit the “like” button.