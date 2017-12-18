CBS Sports' James Brown Says Porn Vid On His Twitter Isn't His Doing

CBS Sports host James Brown says somebody was playing games with his Twitter account.

A link to a porn video was posted to Brown’s Twitter late Sunday, prompting the broadcaster to quickly proclaim that he’d been hacked, reports say.

Obviously my account has been hacked!!! — JB James Brown (@JBsportscaster) December 18, 2017

The New York Daily News took a screen grab of the tweet, which included some very unsportsmanlike content. (Warning: Link is NSFW.)

The tweet remained up for about 15 minutes, according to reports.

Brown isn’t the only well-known person of late to be associated with racy material online supposedly without their knowledge.

Dougie Donnelly, a British sportscaster, said his Twitter account had been compromised after a series of sexual images showed up recently.