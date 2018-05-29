Roller Coaster Riders Stuck In 90-Degree Heat During Power Outage At Theme Park

Visitors to the Cedar Point theme park in Ohio got some unexpected thrills on Monday when a power outage left riders stranded.
The outage was caused by a car hitting a utility pole, The Associated Press reported.
According to the Toledo Blade, the power went out at about 1:45 p.m. local time, leaving some folks stranded under the midday sun. Weather Underground reported that the temperature was about 90 degrees in Sandusky, where the park is located, about an hour west of Cleveland.
It took about two hours to restore power.
“It was really scary. I felt really bad for them,” park visitor Alecia Beggs told Fox 8 Cleveland. “Especially looking around at the Millennium Force. People on the cable rides, the swings. You saw so many people stuck. It was so horrible.”
“At first, they were all kind of laughing about it,” park visitor Macy Abner told Fox 8. “They were good sports about it. And then you could see it was getting harder and harder for them to stay up there.”
There were no reports of injuries during the outage at the theme park, which bills itself as the “roller coaster capital of the world.”
Cedar Point said anyone in the park on Memorial Day could use their tickets again before Labor Day.