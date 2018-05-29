Roller Coaster Riders Stuck In 90-Degree Heat During Power Outage At Theme Park

Visitors to the Cedar Point theme park in Ohio got some unexpected thrills on Monday when a power outage left riders stranded.

The outage was caused by a car hitting a utility pole, The Associated Press reported.

According to the Toledo Blade, the power went out at about 1:45 p.m. local time, leaving some folks stranded under the midday sun. Weather Underground reported that the temperature was about 90 degrees in Sandusky, where the park is located, about an hour west of Cleveland.

It took about two hours to restore power.

Millennium Force has been like this for 45 minutes 🙊 pic.twitter.com/a0UBiTNTAC — sarah🐢🌸 (@sarah_lizzzzz) May 28, 2018

“It was really scary. I felt really bad for them,” park visitor Alecia Beggs told Fox 8 Cleveland. “Especially looking around at the Millennium Force. People on the cable rides, the swings. You saw so many people stuck. It was so horrible.”

Park is still down, has been off and on since 1:30ish. Feel bad for these people and the other rides. Luckily we are in the shade. pic.twitter.com/O1tK1jKSEq — TrippleSteve (@TheSilentSentry) May 28, 2018

Power off in the restaurant equals a free drink, but unfortunately not everyone is as lucky. Yikes! pic.twitter.com/z5WmSDMweu — Joe Conley (@__Bumble__) May 28, 2018

“At first, they were all kind of laughing about it,” park visitor Macy Abner told Fox 8. “They were good sports about it. And then you could see it was getting harder and harder for them to stay up there.”

There were no reports of injuries during the outage at the theme park, which bills itself as the “roller coaster capital of the world.”

Stuck on rougarou at cedar point today. Eventually got us over the top. All rides shut down due to power failure. pic.twitter.com/CVvP7XfvtZ — Stephen Howard (@plopbellie) May 28, 2018

Power out @cedarpoint. These people were stuck on the skyride and it looks like the generator blew out. Gonna be there a while. pic.twitter.com/3xhzgcsGDX — Brian Fontanella (@BrianFontanella) May 28, 2018