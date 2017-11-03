Celebrate National Native American Heritage Day with Outspeak

November marks the much needed Native American Heritage Month. This month is dedicated to recognizing the significant contributions Native Americans made to the establishment and growth of the U.S., and to better understand and celebrate their importance in our contemporary society. This all leads up to Native American Heritage Day on November 24, 2017.

This month let's pay respect to those who called these lands home long before we did and learn how we can help to make amends for years of maltreatment and oppression. Here at Outspeak, we want to know what you think can be done to better appreciate Native Americans, which Native Americans we should know more about, and how we can mend our present day relationship going forward.

If you currently have a video, or are interested in creating one related to Native American Heritage Day, send it to us via Facebook or Twitter and use the hashtag #NAHeritage. Or email your submissions to social@outspeak.tv.

Your video has the opportunity to be featured on HuffPost’s massive social media pages, and on Outspeak social media.

Please keep the following in mind for your videos:

Make sure you’re shooting in a well-lit, non-distracted environment.

Keep the shots well-composed and in focus.

Keep the video short. 1-2 minutes preferred.

Keep the video focused on one theme. People will listen if you can speak focused and passionately.

Take a unique approach. How is this personal to you? Why is this issue in particular something you’re passionate about?

Do not use offensive or derogatory language. If used maliciously or recklessly, your video will not be considered for circulation.