Celebrate Your Wins on Your Weight Loss Journey!

It’s a rainy day here on Long Island, and boy am I POOPED! Last night, my softball team played a do-or-die doubleheader against a team we were tied with in the standings. In order to clinch a playoff spot, we needed to sweep them (AKA, beat them in both games). Despite being down 10–1 after just one inning, we stormed back, and held them off at the end to win the first game 25–24. The second game, we mercy-ruled them (meaning the game ended early because we were beating them so badly), and as a result, we achieved our goal, and clinched our playoff spot. Our final regular season games are on Wednesday night, which, should we win both of those games, can move us up yet another spot in the standings. That would provide us with a very advantageous road entering the playoffs next week.

Being that I was so wired from running around for two-and-a-half hours and winning those must-win games, I couldn’t fall asleep until 2:30 in the morning, only to have to wake up at 6 AM for my long Tuesday. *Yawn!*

Anyhow, today, I want to talk about the importance of you celebrating your wins on your weight loss journey. Everybody starts their weight loss journey with numerous goals. It’s not just about pounds and inches lost — It’s about looking, feeling, functioning, and performing better! For me, it wasn’t just about losing the weight — It was about proving all the people who doubted me wrong. It was about improving my athleticism, which was virtually nonexistent when I began this journey. It was about pushing my physical limits, becoming faster, stronger, and more powerful.

Do you ever kinda sorta know you’re making progress, but are waiting for someone else to acknowledge it? If you’re anything like me, then you’re probably your toughest critic. You probably will keep pushing until you’re complimented on something you’ve been working on improving, and then you’ll want to improve even more so that more people do it!

Vanity 101 :-p…

Over the past few days, I’ve been paid a couple of compliments by complete strangers while playing softball. This past Sunday, I was a runner on first base, and the first baseman on the other team came over to me. He was a middle-aged guy, but he could still play very well. Since it’s a men’s league, you can imagine that there’s a good amount of trash talking going on. This guy had overhead me joking around with a couple of the guys on my bench about me being Jewish. He asked if I was, and when I confirmed that I was, he asked if I’d be interested in trying out for a fast pitch softball team in the Maccabi Games.

I’d heard about this tournament growing up, and didn’t realize that people still competed in these well into adulthood. He told me he’d get my information after we were done playing, and that he’d put me in touch with the coach. I thought that was kind of cool, considering I barely made my high school baseball team towards the end of high school!

Then there was last night towards the end of our second game. The best hitter on the other team was DHing (meaning he didn’t play the field when they were on defense), and he told me I looked like an injury-prone, underperforming pitcher on the Mets — Except that unlike the Major League pitcher, I was athletic!

I’m not even joking: In my ENTIRE life, not a soul has EVER told me that I was athletic!! I was born with two left feet and no fine motor skills. Any athletic skill that I’ve acquired over the years was the result of extremely hard work. We’re talking hundreds of reps per day on one single element of the sport…

Why do I share this with you? Because YEARS after reaching the 100 lb mark on my weight loss journey, I’ve not only kept it off, but I’ve made many of the other changes that I set out to make. Because I’ve stayed consistent and disciplined with my nutrition, and because I’ve been open to exploring different areas of fitness (CrossFit and yoga, for example), I’m getting compliments from complete strangers on areas I was looking to improve in conjunction with simply losing the weight.

Whatever’s driving you, keep using it to push yourself further! I firmly believe in the SAID Principle, which is something I learned early on while getting my first personal training certification a decade ago. The SAID Principle states that the body adapts to the demands being placed upon it.

You may not have the strength, the speed, the endurance, or the flexibility you’d like at the moment, but if you keep working towards improving in those areas, eventually, someone else will notice, and then, of course, you’ll notice! Celebrate those wins. Mine were the main reason I couldn’t fall asleep last night.

Sincerely, Pete Weintraub

