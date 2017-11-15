Celebrating the pickle

November 14th wasn’t just any day it was #NationalPickleDay.

Growing up my dad was known for his homemade pickles. They were the talk of all the land. He would make countless jars of pickles and give them away to anyone that would take them. The only rule was return the jar. If you returned the jar he could make you more pickles. I think the real story was they stopped making the size jar he used and he desperately needed them back.

When my wife Robyn brought this day to my attention we decided to honor my dad’s memory with the hashtag game #AddPickleToAnything.

We launched the hashtag on Twitter via Hashtag Roundup (@HashtagRoundup) at 7AM ET. Within minutes it was a top 10 trending hashtag in the USA. At one point it was even the #1 trend in the USA. My dad would have been proud.

Here are some of our favorite tweets:

#AddPickleToAnything isn't so much a trending hashtag as it is just good common sense — Hardee's (@Hardees) November 14, 2017

Star Wars: The Pickle Awakens #AddPickleToAnything#NationalPickleDay — Jeff Dwoskin Head Macher at Hashtag Roundup (@bigmacher) November 14, 2017

Gherkin 9 to 5 #AddPickleToAnything — craig onetweetwonder (@craigflynn1) November 14, 2017

Twitter also published to their FUN tag a Twitter Moment capturing all the dillicious fun