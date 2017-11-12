Celebrating the Tax Breaks for Retirement Saving

As seen in the House and Senate tax reform bills, lawmakers have decided that making tax changes to 401(k) and other retirement options is too politically risky. Understandably, there is no doubt that Americans are attached to these tax incentives.

Unfortunately, however, studies show that Americans do not take full advantage of these retirement savings incentives, whether because of misplaced optimism about the future or an inability to save due to economic factors such as low wage growth. Or, perhaps the culprit is people’s natural attraction to instant rather than delayed gratification, which explains why some people save more for their annual vacation than for retirement. As a result, almost half of all working-age families have no retirement account savings, and the median for families with retirement savings was approximately $60k.

Yet, saving for retirement has never been more important than it is today. Social security funds will run dry by 2034. Pensions are a dinosaur of the past. Life expectancy is increasing.