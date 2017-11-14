Celebrating What Really Matters in Monaco

If you’re like me, when you think of Monaco you think of casinos, flashy cars, over the top opulence, and gorgeous beaches.

And most of my visit this past summer confirmed this vision. My boyfriend and I helicoptered in from Nice and spent a few nights each at The Fairmont and the Monte Carlo Beach Hotel, two of the handful of hotels in Monaco (all luxury properties, of course!). We were more than comfortable with ocean views and fantastic service, in perfect proximity to everything our hearts desired (i.e. water sports for my boyfriend, ocean-side cabanas for me).

We feasted on long, delicious lunches and dinners (my favorite was the Michelin-starred Blue Bay at the Monte Carlo Beach Hotel; chef Marcel Ravin cooked up some of the most inventive, creative delicious we’ve ever eaten), enjoyed lavish spa services (I got one of the best massages of my life at Thermes Marins), learned how to mix and adorn cocktails with the talented Yohann Loustaud at Le Meridien, and indulged in an extravagant wine tasting at the Wine Palace at the Monaco Yacht Club, a place with a pretty impressive wine collection, to say the least.

But what I learned on my trip was that there was a lot more going on in Monaco than rich people doing rich people things. There’s an entire community of people who live and work in Monaco that are down to earth, close-knit, very proud, and know what really matters.

One of these people is journalist Cinzia Sgambati-Colman, who came to work in Monaco from Italy when she was very young, and created the Prix Monte-Carlo “Woman of the Year” award, an international honor aimed at celebrating women from across the globe who are making a difference in the world.

“The problem is that people who don’t really know Monaco still think that everything here is about showing off, sports, gala nights, VIP,” Sgambati-Colman told me. “Of course those are all things that exist here, but Monaco is a State, which thanks to its companies, creates jobs for about 35,000 French commuters and 15,000 Italian commuters. It’s a place where international cooperation is at the forefront of international social aid, a place where less fortunate children get surgery because they are risking their lives because of diseases that can’t be treated in their cities. So I think that the fact that the Award casts light upon women and helps the ones in need perfectly meets the Principality’s goals.”

Sgambati-Colman shared that the idea for the award came about when she realized that she if she was lucky enough to live in a place like Monaco -- “an international place that highlights all kinds of international events and people” -- she had the power to shine a spotlight on women from around the world, too.

“It’s too easy to celebrate famous women who support associations or initiatives without being fully invested in them!” Sgambati-Colman said. “But thanks to this award and to my press colleagues, I would like to make these normal and extraordinary women known to the whole world, and somehow contribute to their cause and help them.”

This past summer, right before I got to Monaco, Sgambati-Colman’s Women of the Year was in full swing for its fifth year at the Monaco Yacht Club. The theme was “Women for Women” and was focused on women defending women’s rights.

This year’s winner was 75-year old Aicha Chenna from Morocco, who has worked tirelessly to fight against the abandonment of children born outside of marriage. Chenna started the Association Solidarité Feminine, an association that allows women to keep their children, and focuses on these women’s social and economic rehabilitation by educating them and helping them find suitable jobs.

A special award was also given to American journalist Michelle Mitchell who produced the documentary “The Uncondemned” about the violence against women during the genocide in Rwanda. This documentary inspired women to come forward and share their stories of the violence they too endured.