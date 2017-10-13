Celebrating Young Leaders in Human Rights: An Evening with the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Foundation

Thursday night, the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Foundation celebrated the next generation of young leaders in human rights advocacy on a magnificent event onboard the Silver Muse Cruise Ship of Silversea Cruises. The evening marked the annual gala of the RFK Human Rights Foundation celebrating the foundations’ young leaders program and highlighted their significant achievements in combatting human rights violations.

For those who have not heard of the Robert F. Kennedy Foundation yet, the foundation is led by human rights activist and lawyer Kerry Kennedy, and has advocated for a more just and peaceful world since 1968. The Foundation works alongside local activists to ensure lasting positive change in governments and corporations. The team includes leading attorneys, advocates, entrepreneurs and writers united by a commitment to social justice.

Whitney Kidder

Following the welcome reception cocktail on the Panorama Lounge of the Silver Muse with breathtaking views of Manhattan on a warm evening, the guests attended a guided tour of the cruise ship. Yet, the most remarkable part of the evening was neither, but the welcome presentation which followed, where Kerry Kennedy made an unforgettable speech which is likely to remain in the minds of those young human rights leaders who filled up the room.

What we are doing tonight, celebrating the RFK young leaders and the youth, is “the idea that all of us have a capacity to create change in this world and to make our world more just and peaceful” said Kerry as she began her speech. That is exactly what the RFK Young Leaders program is about. One example of the most recent and significant achievements of RFK Young Leaders is on criminal justice reform in New York City. The Young Leader are working on bail reform, for around fifteen hundred high school students, who are currently kept in jail awaiting trial because of crimes they have committed. These high school students who are accused of crimes are waiting for trial in jail because they were not able to afford to pay bail and while their wealthier peers are at school, continuing their education. What is more striking than this alone, is the fact that it costs tax payers around two hundred thousand dollars, for each of those fifteen hundred students to keep those children at Records Island instead of sending them to school… And this is only one of the issues RFK Young Leaders are trying to create change in.

During her speech Kerry also shared a quote from her father, Robert Kennedy, reflecting on the Young Leaders but also inspiring every other person in the room listening to her.

“This world demands the qualities of youth; not a time of life but a state of mind, a temper of the will, a quality of the imagination, a predominance of courage over timidity, of the appetite for adventure over the life of ease.” Robert Kennedy’s words not only summarizes the activities and motivation of the RFK Young Leaders but also should remind every one of us the reason why we may want to take social justice issues: because, as the new generation and the youth, we have an appetite for adventure and we appreciate courage over timidity. This is not only true for America’s young generation, but for each and every one of us around the world.

Whitney Kidder

During the ceremony, the foundation further shared with the audience a striking video film, building on the much larger theme of global human rights. The short movie presented a remarkable message; that there is a type of violence, which is slower but as deadly and as destructive as a bomb; the is violence of inaction, and of institutions which poisons relations between men. When you teach a man to hate and fear his brother or that he is a lesser men because of his color, you teach them to see others as not fellow citizens but enemies. Violence breeds violence, and it is only a cleansing of the society that can remove this sickness from our souls. We need to stop believing in false distinctions.

I believe that this is something we need to remember, remind ourselves, each and every day. Not only because it inspires one to create change in the world but also because most of the problems that our world faces today are based on these false distinctions we are made to believe in. We should not forget, while we are still young, that us, the young generation, can make a difference not only here in the United States but all across the world.

It was only fitting that this event took place on a cruise ship, a symbol of a vessel that opens up the world to new places and new people and brings them together.

At the end of the presentation was an amazing performance by Carnegie Hall musicians. The evening continued with a magnificent dinner on the cruise ship.

Whitney Kidder