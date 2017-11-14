Celebrities Applaud Australians For Supporting Same-Sex Marriage

Ellen DeGeneres, Boy George, Lady Gaga and a slew of other celebrities are rejoicing over yet another win for love.

A majority of Australians said yes to marriage equality in a nationwide poll on same-sex marriage released Wednesday. There’s been a long-fought campaign to change the laws regarding marriage in the country, and the survey from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed a 61 percent majority of citizens favor legalizing same-sex marriage in Australia.

It now will be up to the country’s Parliament to act on the results. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has said his goal is to pass legislation to change the Marriage Act through Parliament before Christmas.

“The people have voted yes for marriage equality. Now it is our job to deliver it,” Turnbull told reporters in Canberra.

The government might still have work to do, but it took no time for famous LGBTQ advocates to applaud Australians on the survey results.

Australia just voted an overwhelming YES for #MarriageEquality, what a big and important step towards full equality! Congratulations! 🏳️‍🌈🇦🇺🏳️‍🌈 — Lady Gaga (@gagamonster96) November 14, 2017

YES AUSTRALIA! WELL DONE #SSM! — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) November 14, 2017

Yes!!!!! Congrats Australia! Every step taken is one closer to World Peace! Love love love you! Proud to be Australian by association lol ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/1zO5kSjMS7 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 14, 2017

the Australian people have spoken loud and clear. #LoveIsLove 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/FMQ1tDc9yY — sia (@Sia) November 14, 2017

#Australia ... 🙌🏻 #MarriageEquality 💗 Love is love, always was love, always will be love. — kylie minogue (@kylieminogue) November 14, 2017